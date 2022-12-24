GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

RSP stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.