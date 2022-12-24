Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 595,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,742 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $141.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

