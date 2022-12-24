CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,235.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,490 shares in the company, valued at $31,610,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.95 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.45 and a beta of 1.06.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

