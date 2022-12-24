Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.7% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.00.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

