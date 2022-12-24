Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.25.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.