Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. ING Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

OMC opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

