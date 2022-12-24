Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $999,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 131,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Wedbush began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KDP stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

