Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 466 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 895,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,854,000 after purchasing an additional 873,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $231.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

