12,500 Shares in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers Stock Up 0.5 %

Research Frontiers stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers ( NASDAQ:REFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 391.79% and a negative return on equity of 101.04%.

(Get Rating)

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.