12,500 Shares in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Separately, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Research Frontiers Stock Up 0.5 %
Research Frontiers stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.
Research Frontiers Company Profile
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
