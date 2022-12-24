Karp Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,905 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $41.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

