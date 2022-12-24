RNC Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,850 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,315,000 after buying an additional 94,077 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.