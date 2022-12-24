RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in National Grid during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 622.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.88) to GBX 1,150 ($13.97) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

National Grid Stock Up 0.9 %

National Grid Increases Dividend

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.73.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $2.0929 dividend. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

About National Grid

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.