RNC Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,429.0% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 125,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 117,008 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.