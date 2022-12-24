RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Duke Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $102.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

