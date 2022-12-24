Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $128,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $28.31.

