RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 8,528.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 932,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 21.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 31.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 655,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 156,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

ORAN stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Orange from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.64) to €10.50 ($11.17) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

