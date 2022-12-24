BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,834,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.5 %

PNC opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

