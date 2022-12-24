Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 9,886 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $266.09 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $167.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.68.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

