Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

PRU stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

