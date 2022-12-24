NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,332 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,489 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.63. The company has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

