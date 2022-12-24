Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 34,200 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.