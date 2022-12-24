Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Acquires 195 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $7,075,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $318.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.97 and its 200 day moving average is $296.90. The company has a market capitalization of $326.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

