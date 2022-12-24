BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 905 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 65.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,426,000 after purchasing an additional 58,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 404.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,096,000 after purchasing an additional 262,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $230.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.20 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.90.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.