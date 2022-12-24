BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 905 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 65.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,426,000 after purchasing an additional 58,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 404.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,096,000 after purchasing an additional 262,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance
HII opened at $230.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.20 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.63.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.90.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
