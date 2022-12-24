BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $242.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.35. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

