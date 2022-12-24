Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $37.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LI. CLSA lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Stock Down 8.1 %

Li Auto Company Profile

Shares of LI opened at $18.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -64.72 and a beta of 0.58. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.