5,054 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after buying an additional 2,102,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 113.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,324,000 after buying an additional 1,266,257 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,797.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,496,000 after buying an additional 1,108,340 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,913.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,108,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,542,000 after buying an additional 1,053,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,680.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,074,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,782,000 after buying an additional 1,014,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

