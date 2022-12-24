Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Lessened by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,334,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Paycom Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Price Performance

About Paycom Software

NYSE PAYC opened at $305.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $429.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.84.

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.