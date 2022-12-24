YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.58. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.17.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

