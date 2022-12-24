YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

