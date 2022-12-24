YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE VICI opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

