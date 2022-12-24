Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 14.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

