Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Insider Activity at Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $219.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.01. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.