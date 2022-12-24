Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.40

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123.40 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.48), with a volume of 1081682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.80 ($1.44).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.58) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £210.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.16.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.