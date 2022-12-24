AMTE Power (LON:AMTE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.00

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.67), with a volume of 22886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50 ($0.65).

AMTE Power Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £19.20 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.22.

AMTE Power Company Profile

AMTE Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Ultra High Power, a rechargeable pouch format battery cell for the automotive battery cell market; Ultra Prime, a single use cylindrical battery cell for the oil and gas market; Ultra Safe, a battery for the energy storage cell market, which cover applications, including transportation, energy storage, back-up power, and energy in remote locations; and Ultra Energy, which is available in cylindrical cell format for the energy needs of the market.

Further Reading

