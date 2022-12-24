Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.14

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDXGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 3095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLDX. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,840.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

