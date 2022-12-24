Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.14

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 3095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLDX. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,840.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

