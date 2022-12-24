Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 20,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,856,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Fastly Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Insider Activity at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $61,948.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 390,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 519,787 shares of company stock worth $5,170,636. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,843,000 after buying an additional 582,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,916,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,822 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 114.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,496 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,062,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after acquiring an additional 194,203 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

