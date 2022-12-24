Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.62

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.62 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Anterix Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 3,273.99%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

In other news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 8,332 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $301,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $33,948.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,939.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $301,618.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,531 shares of company stock worth $345,451. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Anterix by 28.6% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Anterix by 5.0% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Anterix by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Anterix by 31.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

