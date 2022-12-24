Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.62

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.62 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.
Anterix Trading Up 2.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 3,273.99%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Anterix by 28.6% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Anterix by 5.0% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Anterix by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Anterix by 31.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
Anterix Company Profile
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anterix (ATEX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.