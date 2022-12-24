Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.05. Approximately 74,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,667,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.14) to GBX 1,219 ($14.81) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 61.30% and a negative net margin of 50.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 11,247,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,623,000 after buying an additional 1,245,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,419,000 after buying an additional 89,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after buying an additional 283,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 93,728 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 449,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 167,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

