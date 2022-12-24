Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Up 2.3%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 147,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cricut to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cricut Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

In other Cricut news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 580,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,561,103.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 575,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,908.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 580,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,561,103.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 152,701 shares of company stock worth $1,313,718 and have sold 24,250 shares worth $218,690. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cricut by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cricut by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after buying an additional 190,428 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

