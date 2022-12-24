Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) were up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.03 and last traded at $30.84. Approximately 723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 265,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $891.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 669.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

