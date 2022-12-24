Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Down 6.5%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.29 and last traded at $38.52. 24,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,656,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,035,000 after buying an additional 3,864,834 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after purchasing an additional 687,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
