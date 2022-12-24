Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Down 6.5%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.29 and last traded at $38.52. 24,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,656,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Institutional Trading of Chewy

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,452 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,345,831.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 440,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,843,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,893 shares of company stock worth $8,926,072. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,035,000 after buying an additional 3,864,834 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after purchasing an additional 687,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.