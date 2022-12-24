Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

