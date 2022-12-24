Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.