Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Down 7.6%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.80. 10,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 921,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.
TGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 269.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 404,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 295,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,949 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Triumph Group by 30.1% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 369,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 85,642 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
