EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 452,643 shares.The stock last traded at $36.88 and had previously closed at $39.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

EPR Properties Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $363,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2,777.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 146,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

