TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Down 7.5%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.46 and last traded at $15.46. 3,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 270,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TASK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.74.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

About TaskUs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.