Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 32,441 shares.The stock last traded at $2.54 and had previously closed at $2.53.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 63.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 61.8% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.