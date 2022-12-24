Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 32,441 shares.The stock last traded at $2.54 and had previously closed at $2.53.
Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
