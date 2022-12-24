PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.43

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 2985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price target on PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PubMatic to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

PubMatic Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $663.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

Insider Activity

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. PubMatic had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $967,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,801 shares in the company, valued at $383,910.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,747.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $967,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,910.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,789 shares of company stock worth $2,992,770 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PubMatic by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,960 shares during the period. Graham Holdings Co increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 229,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,971,000. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

