Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $176.00

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 176 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.13), with a volume of 16558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.22).

Good Energy Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 200.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.02. The company has a market capitalization of £30.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,384.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20.

About Good Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.