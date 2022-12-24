Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $80.69

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.69 and last traded at $81.02, with a volume of 12739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.40.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.06.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,520.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after purchasing an additional 278,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $415,955,000 after acquiring an additional 190,946 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,181,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,760,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,827,000 after acquiring an additional 69,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,860 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

