Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price Up 2%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) rose 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 52,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,366,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Altimmune Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 402.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 831,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

